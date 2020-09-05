The Blitz, September 4: Second Quarter

High school football season is in full swing, and we’ve got you covered on all the local action in this week’s edition of The Blitz.

Here are some scores from the game we covered in the Second Quarter of the show.

Roosevelt’s defense hasn’t given up a point this season as the Eagles dominated New Home 46-0.

Idalou’s offense overpowered Clyde in a 40-13 win.

Abernathy pulled out a tight, 21-13 win over Slaton.

Brownfield dropped a low-scoring affair against Tulia 10-7.

Denver City beat Littlefield 28-14.

Muleshoe dominated Lamesa 42-6.