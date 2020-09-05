The Blitz, September 4: Third Quarter

High school football season is in full swing, and we’ve got you covered on all the local action in this week’s edition of The Blitz.

Here are some scores from the game we covered in the Third Quarter of the show.

Sundown quarterback Carson Holson was excellent in the Roughnecks’ 59-15 win over Sudan.

Wellington closed out New Deal late in a 22-14 win.

Floydada followed up a tough loss with a 22-6 win over Kermit.

More 2A Scores

Hale Center 24, Highland Park 0

Post 39, Forsan 7

Tahoka 26, Seagraves 14

Smyer 40, Plains 12

Memphis 30, Crosbyton 16

Clarendon 18, Ralls 12