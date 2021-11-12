The Blitz: Third Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas High School Football playoffs are upon us and KLBK has you covered on how all our local teams fared in the first round on The Blitz.

Check out the third quarter for Seminole, Idalou and Shallowater highlights.

Scores

Snyder 31, Seminole 0

Canadian 27, Idalou

Shallowater 56, Dalhart 18

Abernathy 33, Friona 14

Klondike 71, Whitharral 48

Motley County 52, Rule 6

Spur 63, Meadow 14

Anton 72, Sands 30

Borden County 54, Knox City 44

Sanford-Fritch 52, Sundown 13

Seagraves 38, Bovina 3

McCamey 48, Ropes 6

Wink 63, Sudan 26