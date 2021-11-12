The Blitz: Third Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas High School Football playoffs are upon us and KLBK has you covered on how all our local teams fared in the first round on The Blitz.
Check out the third quarter for Seminole, Idalou and Shallowater highlights.
Scores
Snyder 31, Seminole 0
Canadian 27, Idalou
Shallowater 56, Dalhart 18
Abernathy 33, Friona 14
Klondike 71, Whitharral 48
Motley County 52, Rule 6
Spur 63, Meadow 14
Anton 72, Sands 30
Borden County 54, Knox City 44
Sanford-Fritch 52, Sundown 13
Seagraves 38, Bovina 3
McCamey 48, Ropes 6
Wink 63, Sudan 26