LUBBOCK, Texas – The Monterey boys joined the Lubbock High and Cooper girls in the latest high school wrestling rankings, according to wrestlingtexas.com.

The Plainsmen are tied for No. 7 in Class 5A, with five wrestlers ranked in the Top 20 in the state, including Xavier Montemayor and Brian Chase, who is ranked No. 11 at 165 and 175 pounds, respectively.

Lubbock High’s June An, who recently signed with Wayland Baptist, is ranked No. 3 in Class 5A at 165 pounds.

On the girls’ side, Cooper is No. 4, and Lubbock High is No. 9 in Class 5A.

Lady Pirate sophomore Taylin Silco is ranked No. 1 at 145 pounds, and her teammate, sophomore Maddie Pena, is ranked No. 2 at 126 pounds.

Lady Westerner senior Mohogany Casel is ranked No. 2 in the state at 186 pounds, and senior Mattison Goss is No. 3 at 126 pounds.

Frenship has two wrestlers ranked in Class 6A. Tiger senior Audrey Lockhart, who has a 16-0 record, is ranked No. 3 at 165 pounds, and senior Rebecca Vann is No. 6 at 120 pounds.