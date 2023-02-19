CYPRESS, Texas – Lubbock High and Frenship wrestlers won individual titles Saturday at the 2023 University Interscholastic League Wrestling Championships at the Berry Center.

Lubbock High’s June An, who made his state debut as a junior last year, won his first state championship at 157 pounds in Class 5A. The Wayland Baptist signee wasn’t the only Westerner to win a title.

Mohaany Casel became the first Lubbock High female wrestler to win a state championship with her 3-2 decision over Northwest’s Trinity Washko at 185 pounds in Class 5A.

Frenship’s Audrey Lockhart won the school’s first ever title with a 7-3 decision over Converse Judson’s Samarie Barnett to claim the state championship at 165 pounds in Class 6A. Lockhart was 50-1 in her high school career and will continue to wrestle at Wayland Baptist.

Estacado’s Honor Trevino places 4th at 144 pounds.

Lubbock Cooper’s Taylin Silco finished 2nd at 145 pounds.

Lubbock Cooper head coach Joseph Rios with the team’s Class 5A second place trophy.

Lubbock Cooper’s Zoe Bennett places third at 132 pounds.

Lubbock Cooper came up short of individual titles, but the Lady Pirates helped the program to a second-place team finish in Class 5A in the program’s second year. Taylin Silco finished second at 145 pounds, Avey Mitchell placed third at 185, and Zoe Bennett was third at 132.

Estacado’s Honor Trevino placed fourth at 144 pounds in Class 5A. He is the first Matador to place at state since 2015.