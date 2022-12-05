LUBBOCK, Texas – Monterey remains the top-ranked team in Class 5A in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings after going 5-0 last week, including a McDonald’s Classic title in El Paso.

Lubbock Cooper stays at No. 5 in the Class 5A rankings, and Coronado makes its debut at No. 22.

Lubbock ISD is also represented in the Class 4A rankings. Estacado (7-3) checks in at No. 23. Levelland is ranked No. 5 with a 10-1 record.

In Class 3A, Idalou falls seven spots to No. 12, and Shallowater is two spots back at No. 14.

New Home remains atop the Class 2A rankings after picking up its seventh straight win Saturday over Wall. Sundown is nipping at the Lady Leopards heels. The Roughettes are up to No. 2 after a second-place finish at the Denver City tournament.