Scores from Lubbock-area teams in the 2nd round of the high school football playoffs.
Southlake Carroll 49 Frenship 14
Brock 76 Muleshoe 13
Clarendon 56 Seagraves 14
Wellington 70 Morton 0
Gruver 49 Ralls 6
