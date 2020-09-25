Tijerina brothers exemplify new Lubbock High culture

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock High Westerners opened up their season on Thursday, hosting Big Spring.

In his third season with the program, Head Coach Shane Stephen said he feels more confident in this year’s team, because they’re more unified than previous teams.

“I want our kids to be able to be proud of being a Lubbock High athlete,” Stephen said. “And I want our football team to be respected.”

Stephen said the change in culture stems in part from the senior leadership, specifically, one captain who knows what it means to love his teammates like his family.

Senior wide receiver, Noe Tijerina, plays on varsity with his younger brother Aiden. Noe said he enjoys having Aiden on the team because he always has someone to talk to, and they’re competitive with one another on the field.

“We’re probably the most competitive family in Lubbock,” Noe said.

As a senior and captain on the team, Noe said he’s tried to be an example to the underclassman of what it means to play together as a team, and give everything for your teammates.

” All the kids they bought into the program, Noe said. “They’re less selfish and it’s as a team and not just one.”

Heading into his last season as a Westerner, Coach Stephen said having guys like Noe that commit to what the coaching staff is trying to do, help add to a positive culture that will last for years to come.

“That’s one of the best parts about coaching is you get to see kids grow up,” Stephen said. “You see them come in as a freshman and they’re scrawny and a little timid and they get in weight room and get bigger, faster and stronger and they become a guy you’re counting on on varsity.”