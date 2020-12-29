Top Performer Tuesday: December 29th, 2020

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each highlight some stand out teams from this 2020 high school football season.

Alexis recognizes Shallowater, Idalou, Klondike and Coronado for all finishing the regular season undefeated. While Ryan highlights Roosevelt’s back to back playoff appearances, and Lamesa making it into the playoffs for the first time in almost two decades.

Rounding out the list, the Post Antelopes had their second state championship appearance in two years, while Kingdom Prep played in their first ever TAPPS 6-man Division 3 state championship.

Congrats to all of our local high school football teams on a successful 2020 season!