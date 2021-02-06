Top-ranked Lubbock Lady Titans win Home School State Championship

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The nationally top-ranked Lubbock Lady Titans won the Texas Home School State Basketball Championship Saturday with a 59-44 win over the San Antonio Feast.

On Thursday and Friday, the Lady Titans won games against the Austin Royals, Christian Homeschool Crimson Knights and San Marcos Panthers to set up the title game with San Antonio. They won each of their first three games by at least 20 points.

Lubbock has now won 16 games in a row and is 17-4 on the season, per information provided by a team parent. The losses came to Panhandle, Canyon, Idalou and Frenship.

The Lubbock Titans’ boys team got fifth place in their tournament after going 2-2 on the weekend. They won their final game 71-70 over the PT Warriors.

While the state championship is locked up, the teams’ seasons are not over. The girls play Trinity Christian next and the boys play Midessa. Both teams will have senior night on February 18 against Lubbock Christian.