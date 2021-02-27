Top-ranked Lubbock Lady Titans win Regional Championship, boys finish 3rd

LUBBOCK, Texas — The No. 1 Lubbock Lady Titans won the Big South Home School Basketball Regionals Saturday, topping the Dallas Thunder 60-40.

The victory marked the second straight year that the Titans have won the regional championship. They have won 21 straight games.

Carli Bostwick scored 21 points in the triumph and Haley Kizer added 15.

On the boys side, the Titans clinched third place in the regionals with a 79-67 triumph over Red River. All five of the team’s starters scored in double digits.

The Titans will suit up next in the national home school tournament on March 15.