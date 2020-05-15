Trinity Christian announces Spencer Sutton as new boys basketball coach

Lubbock, Texas – This is a press release from Trinity Christian School.

Trinity Christian School is proud to announce that Spencer Sutton has been

hired as the Head Coach of the Trinity Christian Runnin’ Lions.

Spencer Sutton comes from a long line of legacy basketball coaches. He played collegiate basketball at Oral Roberts University, as well as Lubbock Christian University.

Coach Sutton was one of the Assistant Coaches last year for the Runnin’ Lions. He is excited to lead the program this year; he has a passion for helping kids and is a hard worker.

At Trinity, basketball is an extremely powerful platform for equipping students to become Christlike leaders, and we are confident that Coach Sutton has the perfect blend of knowledge, skill, enthusiasm, spiritual maturity, and leadership to spearhead our efforts to build a successful basketball program.

