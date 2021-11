LUBBOCK, Texas — Trinity Christian School beat Lubbock Christian 21-6 Saturday to clinch a berth to the TAPPS state title game.

TCS will be playing for a state title for the first time in program history. It was also the team’s first time beating Lubbock Christian.

Marcus Ramon Edwards scored all three Lions touchdown. On defense, Isaiah Beaver caught three interceptions.

Trinity Christian will play Cypress Christian in the state title game.