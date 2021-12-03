Trinity Christian falls 16-7 in state title game

WACO, Texas — Trinity Christian School’s bid for its first state football title in school history ended Friday when the Lions lost 16-7 to Cypress Christian in the TAPPS state title game.

Cypress Christian scored a touchdown in the first quarter. The game’s next score came in the third quarter when Trinity Christian took a 7-6 lead with a touchdown and extra point.

Cypress Christian scored a touchdown on its ensuing drive and converted a two-point conversion. Trailing 14-7, Trinity Christian forced a fumble in the fourth quarter to give itself a chance to tie the game but was stopped on a 4th-and-4. Cypress added a safety in the game’s final seconds.

Trinity Christian beat Lubbock Christian School Saturday for the first time in school history to advance to the state title game.