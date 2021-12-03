Trinity Christian falls 16-7 in state title game

KLBK Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas — Trinity Christian School’s bid for its first state football title in school history ended Friday when the Lions lost 16-7 to Cypress Christian in the TAPPS state title game.

Cypress Christian scored a touchdown in the first quarter. The game’s next score came in the third quarter when Trinity Christian took a 7-6 lead with a touchdown and extra point.

Cypress Christian scored a touchdown on its ensuing drive and converted a two-point conversion. Trailing 14-7, Trinity Christian forced a fumble in the fourth quarter to give itself a chance to tie the game but was stopped on a 4th-and-4. Cypress added a safety in the game’s final seconds.

Trinity Christian beat Lubbock Christian School Saturday for the first time in school history to advance to the state title game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar