Trinity Christian School 2021 football schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — Trinity Christian School unveiled its football schedule for the 2021 season.
The Lions have several home games to open their season, but finish it with four straight on the road. Their rivalry game against Lubbock Christian will be at LCS on October 15.
Take a look at TCS’ full schedule below:
8/27: New Deal
9/4: Legacy Prep (location TBD)
9/10: Weatherford (location TBD)
9/17: Calvary
9/24: Covenant
10/1 – BYE
10/8: Trinity (Willow Park)
10/15: @ Lake Country
10/22: @ Temple
10/29: @ Lubbock Christian
11/5: @ Sacred Heart (Muenster)