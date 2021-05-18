Trinity Christian School 2021 football schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — Trinity Christian School unveiled its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Lions have several home games to open their season, but finish it with four straight on the road. Their rivalry game against Lubbock Christian will be at LCS on October 15.

Take a look at TCS’ full schedule below:

8/27: New Deal

9/4: Legacy Prep (location TBD)

9/10: Weatherford (location TBD)

9/17: Calvary

9/24: Covenant

10/1 – BYE

10/8: Trinity (Willow Park)

10/15: @ Lake Country

10/22: @ Temple

10/29: @ Lubbock Christian

11/5: @ Sacred Heart (Muenster)