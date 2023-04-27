LUBBOCK, Texas – Trinity Christian School celebrated the signings of three Lions on Thursday.

It was the second time this semester for Zach Anthony, who originally signed a letter of intent with Tyler Junior College in February.

On Thursday, the long snapper signed with the University of Central Arkansas.

“I knew I had greater things in store and that I wanted to play at the highest level possible,” Anthony said.

The Bears are a Division I Football Championships Subdivision (FCS) team that will begin its first season as part of the ASUN-WAC Conference this fall.

Kieran Elliott will continue his basketball career at West Texas A&M University.

“I just want to be a hard worker,” Elliott said. “I hope to impact the team and bring a competitor to the team. Ultimately, just make them better.”

Elliott helped the Runnin’ Lions to the TAPPS 4A state championship this season. He’ll wrap up his golf career at the TAPPS 4A Championship next week in Glen Rose.

Maryona Lusk and her Lady Lions teammates will also compete for a state title next week at Squaw Valley Golf Course, but Lusk’s playing career will continue at the next level. She signed a letter of intent with Wayland Baptist University.

“I love the girls they are super, super sweet, and I just love the base of god and how they are Christian-founded,” Lusk said.