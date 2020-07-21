Trinity Christian’s Adlee Blacklock commits to Oregon State

LUBBOCK, Texas — Trinity Christian guard Adlee Blacklock announced Tuesday that she’ll be playing her college ball at Oregon State.

Blacklock helped Trinity Christian win state championships in her freshman and sophomore seasons, and won MVP of the championship game in 2020.

She chose the Beavers over offers from Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. She will graduate high school in 2022.

Blacklock will join a successful program in Corvallis. Oregon State went 23-9 overall and 10-8 in PAC-12 play in the 2019-20 season. The Beavers have not missed an NCAA Tournament since 2013.