Trinity Christian’s Ethan Duncan to stay home, play at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Trinity Christian School guard Ethan Duncan committed to stay home and play his college basketball at Texas Tech, he announced Friday on Instagram.

At TCS, Duncan led the Lions to the TAPPS 4A state title game, where they lost 97-93 to Westbury Christian in overtime.

Duncan is the son of Lubbock Christian University men’s basketball head coach Todd Duncan and the brother of LCU women’s basketball standout Ashton Duncan.

Duncan is the second prospect to commit to Texas Tech under Mark Adams, joining East Los Angeles College standout KJ Allen, who committed on Tuesday.