LUBBOCK, Texas — Trinity Christian School’s Marcus Ramon-Freeman committed to play his college football at Texas Tech Monday.

Ramon-Freeman plays quarterback, running back and cornerback for the Lions. He also stars for the basketball team.

In 2021, Ramon-Freeman helped TCS reach the TAPPS Division II state title game and post a 10-4 record.

He is the 13th player to join Texas Tech’s 2023 recruiting class, which was ranked No. 6 in the nation by 247 Sports Monday.