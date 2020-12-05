TTU caps season with 16-13 win over Kansas

Texas Tech’s Colin Schooler (17) during an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech finished its season with a win. The Red Raiders beat Kansas 16-13 at Jones AT&T Stadium to finish 4-6 on the season and 3-6 in Big 12 play.

Texas Tech’s lone touchdown came on a 70-yard wide receiver reverse to Myles Price.

The Red Raiders turned it over four times, including two lost fumbles by Xavier White.

After Kansas tied the game in the fourth quarter, Tahj Brooks and Alan Bowman sprang key runs to set up a go-ahead Jonathan Garibay field goal.

Keith Patterson served as head coach after Matt Wells tested positive for COVID-19 during the week.