TTU star Jack Anderson makes Outland Trophy watch list for top interior lineman

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech guard Jack Anderson was named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy on Tuesday. The Trophy honors the nation’s top interior lineman annually.

Anderson is looking to bounce back after missing nine games of the 2019 season with an injury. He flashed major talent in his first two seasons, and is considered by many to be Texas Tech’s top draft prospect.

The Frisco, TX native was named to the preseason All-Big 12 last Thursday. In 2018, he was an All-Big 12 Second Teamer. As a freshman in 2017, he was a Freshman All-American.

Eighty-four other players from across the nation joined Anderson on the Outland Trophy’s watch list. Players can be removed and added during the course of the season, and the winner is announced in December.