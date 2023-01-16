LUBBOCK, Texas – The Monterey Lady Plainsmen remained No. 1 in Class 5A after wins over Abilene Cooper and Lubbock High last week.

Monterey continues district play with a pair of home games against Coronado on Tuesday and No. 5 Cooper on Friday. Both games tipoff at 6 p.m.

In Class 3A, Idalou remains ranked at No. 25. The Lady Wildcats are 16-11 on the season.

Three area teams are ranked in Class 2A, and two this week.

No. 2 New Home travels to No. 7 Ropes on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles have won nine straight since dropping the district opener to the Lady Leopards on Dec. 13.

In Class 1A, Jayton is No. 9, Bordon County checks in at No. 16, and Klondike is No. 22.

Four area TAPPS teams are also ranked this week. Trinity Christian is No. 6 in TAPPS 4A, Lubbock Christian is No. 5 in TAPPS 3A, and All Saints (No. 2) and Southcrest (No. 9) are both ranked in TAPPS 2A.

On the boys’ side, Estacado is No. 21 in Class 4A, and Shallowater is No. 3 in Class 3A.

The latest Class 2A rankings feature four area teams led by No. 11 New Home. The other three are not far behind with Olton at No. 13, Floydada at No. 14, and New Deal at No. 15.

In Class 1A, Jayton is ranked second and Lorenzo is No. 8.

Trinity Christian sits atop TAPPS 4A with an overall record of 18-6.

Lubbock Christian is tied for No. 4 in TAPPS 3A, and All Saints (No. 2) and Kingdom Prep (No. 5) are ranked in TAPPS 2A.