LUBBOCK, Texas – Monterey isn’t the only local team ranked No. 1 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches girls rankings released Monday.

New Home jumps Gruver for the top spot in Class 2A after a 6-2 start to the season. The Lady Leopards have company in the Top 5. Sundown (5-0) is ranked fourth.

Lubbock Cooper (9-2) is ranked No. 5 in the Class 5A rankings. The Lady Pirates are coming off a loss to Frenship.

The Tigers (7-0) moved up to No. 18 in the latest Class 6A rankings but travel to 5A No. 1 Monterey to face the top-ranked Lady Plainsmen at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

In Class 3A, Idalou is No. 5, and Shallowater checks in at No. 15.