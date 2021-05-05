Two Lubbock gymnasts qualify for Junior Olympic Nationals

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two young Lubbock gymnasts were chosen to compete at the 2021 Junior Olympic National Championships.

Ella Wells, 15, and Jared Fry, 16, will represent the TEGA Kids Superplex gymnastics studio and Lubbock at nationals.

Wells previously competed in Utah when her father, Texas Tech Head Football Coach Matt Wells, coached at Utah State. Her Level Nine national competition will be in Coralville, Iowa.

“I’ve been working very hard on bars and trying to add new skills to my set for nationals,” Ella said. “For me, it’s been my mindset, just trying not to get hard on myself and breaking down honestly on bars. I think I need to focus on my accomplishments and not getting frustrated and overwhelmed.”

Fry is a Level 10 gymnast, and 2021 will be the third national competition he’s qualified for, though he could not compete last year due to COVID-19. His contest is in Daytona, Florida.

“I’ve been working really hard on my strength and endurance and also my mental toughness,” Jared said. “My motivation is my competitors.”