LUBBOCK, Texas – Trinity Christian isn’t no longer the only top-ranked boys team in town. The Runnin’ Lions, who remain No. 1 in TAPPS 4A, now have company. All Saints takes over the top spot in TAPPS 2A with a 22-2 record. Lubbock Christian is ranked No. 4 in TAPPS 3A.
Here is a look at all of the area teams ranked in the latest poll:
Class 4A
1. Dallas Carter (22-2)
2. Faith Family (20-3)
3. Silsbee (16-11)
4. Hou Furr (14-2)
5. Hou Washington (16-7)
6. Boerne (21-5)
7. Canyon (20-2)
8. Anna (14-7)
9. Stafford (21-7)
10. Dallas Pinkston (14-11)
11. Sulphur Springs (21-7)
12. Iowa Colony (22-3)
13. Bullard (21-4)
14. Pleasanton (23-5)
15. Somerset (17-9)
16. Hamshire Fannett (22-5)
17. Center (20-3)
18. Chapel Hill (14-6)
19. Hardin Jefferson (22-5)
20. Canyon Randall (18-9)
21. Estacado (15-15)
22. Seminole (18-7)
23. Hereford (18-4)
24. FW Eastern Hills (20-6)
25. El Paso Harmony (21-5)
Class 3A
1. Dallas Madison (15-13)
2. Hitchcock (17-7)
3. Shallowater (17-2)
4. Lorena (21-5)
5. Peaster (20-6)
6. Brock (19-8)
7. Ponder (21-5)
8. MP Chapel Hill (27-2)
9. Lytle (22-6)
10. East Chambers (25-3)
11. Orangefield (21-6)
12. London (17-8)
13. Childress (15-7)
14. Poth (9-3)
15. Mexia (21-6)
16. Holliday (20-3)
17. City View (18-6)
18. Central Heights (16-11)
19. Diboll (12-7)
20. Tornillo (22-1)
21. Franklin (9-3)
22. Santa Rosa (17-7)
23. Mineola (16-8)
24. Tatum (14-12)
25. Aransas Pass (13-13)
Class 2A
1. Lipan (25-1)
2. LaPoynor (20-7)
3. Timpson (13-2)
4. Flatonia (24-3)
5. Farwell (18-4)
6. Reagan County (19-9)
7. Martins Mill (20-4)
8. Douglass (23-3)
9. North Hopkins (19-6)
10. Big Sandy (19-6)
11. New Home (19-7)
12. Clarendon (10-7)
13. Olton (18-4)
14. Floydada (24-5)
15. New Deal (17-6)
16. Port Aransas (19-8)
17. Grapeland (19-7)
18. Stockdale (12-9)
19. Gruver (18-9)
20. Frankston (14-9)
21. Tolar (21-6)
22. Wolfe City (12-11)
23. Sam Rayburn (19-5)
24. Beckville (22-6)
25. Santa Maria (15-7)
Class 1A
1. Graford (24-3)
2. Jayton (25-1)
3. McMullen County (26-2)
4. Irion County (17-1)
5. Perrin Whitt (19-4)
6. Nazareth (15-6)
7. Texline (23-4)
8. Lorenzo (18-8)
9. Garden City (24-4)
10. Dodd City (20-7)
11. Brookeland (20-4)
12. Martinsville (21-4)
13. San Perlita (7-16)
14. Huckabay (20-5)
15. Slidell (14-12)
16. Abbott (9-0)
17. Waelder (21-7)
18. Fayetteville (18-7)
19. Midway (18-6)
20. Gordon (18-7)
21. Grady (18-6)
22. Neches (17-8)
23. Munday (18-3)
24. Benjamin (10-1)
25. Lingleville (14-9)
TAPPS 4A
1. Lubbock Trinity Christian School (19-6)
2. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (17-6)
3. Austin Brentwood Christian School (19-7)
4. Arlington Grace Prep Academy (15-8)
5. Schertz John Paul II (10-15)
6. McKinney Christian Academy (25-9)
7. Bullard The Brook Hill School (15-6)
8. Austin Veritas Academy (18-5)
9. San Antonio Holy Cross (16-11)
10. Houston Cypress Christian (11-8)
TAPPS 3A
1. Houston St. Francis Episcopal School (16-6)
2. Houston Westbury Christian School (18-9)
3. Dallas Akiba Yavneh Academy (17-5)
4. Lubbock Christian School (22-2)
5. Houston Lutheran North (14-7)
6. Waco Live Oak Classical (25-1)
7. Marble Falls Faith Academy (14-8)
8. Richardson North Dallas Adventist Academy (15-6)
9. Tyler Bishop Gorman Catholic School (16-8)
10. Bryan Brazos Christian School (12-9)
TAPPS 2A
1. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal (22-2)
2. Galveston O’Connell (19-9)
3. Houston Grace Christian (22-10)
4. Ft. Worth Bethesda Christian (24-4)
5. Abilene Christian (18-4)
6. Dallas First Baptist (15-4)
7. Wylie Preparatory Academy (11-1)
8. Longview Trinity (9-2)
9. Austin Juan Diego Catholic (21-9)
10. Pflugerville Concordia (18-8)