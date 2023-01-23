LUBBOCK, Texas – Trinity Christian isn’t no longer the only top-ranked boys team in town. The Runnin’ Lions, who remain No. 1 in TAPPS 4A, now have company. All Saints takes over the top spot in TAPPS 2A with a 22-2 record. Lubbock Christian is ranked No. 4 in TAPPS 3A.

Here is a look at all of the area teams ranked in the latest poll:

Class 4A

1. Dallas Carter (22-2)

2. Faith Family (20-3)

3. Silsbee (16-11)

4. Hou Furr (14-2)

5. Hou Washington (16-7)

6. Boerne (21-5)

7. Canyon (20-2)

8. Anna (14-7)

9. Stafford (21-7)

10. Dallas Pinkston (14-11)

11. Sulphur Springs (21-7)

12. Iowa Colony (22-3)

13. Bullard (21-4)

14. Pleasanton (23-5)

15. Somerset (17-9)

16. Hamshire Fannett (22-5)

17. Center (20-3)

18. Chapel Hill (14-6)

19. Hardin Jefferson (22-5)

20. Canyon Randall (18-9)

21. Estacado (15-15)

22. Seminole (18-7)

23. Hereford (18-4)

24. FW Eastern Hills (20-6)

25. El Paso Harmony (21-5)

Class 3A

1. Dallas Madison (15-13)

2. Hitchcock (17-7)

3. Shallowater (17-2)

4. Lorena (21-5)

5. Peaster (20-6)

6. Brock (19-8)

7. Ponder (21-5)

8. MP Chapel Hill (27-2)

9. Lytle (22-6)

10. East Chambers (25-3)

11. Orangefield (21-6)

12. London (17-8)

13. Childress (15-7)

14. Poth (9-3)

15. Mexia (21-6)

16. Holliday (20-3)

17. City View (18-6)

18. Central Heights (16-11)

19. Diboll (12-7)

20. Tornillo (22-1)

21. Franklin (9-3)

22. Santa Rosa (17-7)

23. Mineola (16-8)

24. Tatum (14-12)

25. Aransas Pass (13-13)

Class 2A

1. Lipan (25-1)

2. LaPoynor (20-7)

3. Timpson (13-2)

4. Flatonia (24-3)

5. Farwell (18-4)

6. Reagan County (19-9)

7. Martins Mill (20-4)

8. Douglass (23-3)

9. North Hopkins (19-6)

10. Big Sandy (19-6)

11. New Home (19-7)

12. Clarendon (10-7)

13. Olton (18-4)

14. Floydada (24-5)

15. New Deal (17-6)

16. Port Aransas (19-8)

17. Grapeland (19-7)

18. Stockdale (12-9)

19. Gruver (18-9)

20. Frankston (14-9)

21. Tolar (21-6)

22. Wolfe City (12-11)

23. Sam Rayburn (19-5)

24. Beckville (22-6)

25. Santa Maria (15-7)

Class 1A

1. Graford (24-3)

2. Jayton (25-1)

3. McMullen County (26-2)

4. Irion County (17-1)

5. Perrin Whitt (19-4)

6. Nazareth (15-6)

7. Texline (23-4)

8. Lorenzo (18-8)

9. Garden City (24-4)

10. Dodd City (20-7)

11. Brookeland (20-4)

12. Martinsville (21-4)

13. San Perlita (7-16)

14. Huckabay (20-5)

15. Slidell (14-12)

16. Abbott (9-0)

17. Waelder (21-7)

18. Fayetteville (18-7)

19. Midway (18-6)

20. Gordon (18-7)

21. Grady (18-6)

22. Neches (17-8)

23. Munday (18-3)

24. Benjamin (10-1)

25. Lingleville (14-9)

TAPPS 4A

1. Lubbock Trinity Christian School (19-6)

2. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (17-6)

3. Austin Brentwood Christian School (19-7)

4. Arlington Grace Prep Academy (15-8)

5. Schertz John Paul II (10-15)

6. McKinney Christian Academy (25-9)

7. Bullard The Brook Hill School (15-6)

8. Austin Veritas Academy (18-5)

9. San Antonio Holy Cross (16-11)

10. Houston Cypress Christian (11-8)

TAPPS 3A

1. Houston St. Francis Episcopal School (16-6)

2. Houston Westbury Christian School (18-9)

3. Dallas Akiba Yavneh Academy (17-5)

4. Lubbock Christian School (22-2)

5. Houston Lutheran North (14-7)

6. Waco Live Oak Classical (25-1)

7. Marble Falls Faith Academy (14-8)

8. Richardson North Dallas Adventist Academy (15-6)

9. Tyler Bishop Gorman Catholic School (16-8)

10. Bryan Brazos Christian School (12-9)

TAPPS 2A

1. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal (22-2)

2. Galveston O’Connell (19-9)

3. Houston Grace Christian (22-10)

4. Ft. Worth Bethesda Christian (24-4)

5. Abilene Christian (18-4)

6. Dallas First Baptist (15-4)

7. Wylie Preparatory Academy (11-1)

8. Longview Trinity (9-2)

9. Austin Juan Diego Catholic (21-9)

10. Pflugerville Concordia (18-8)