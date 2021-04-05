Two-time LSC Player of the Year Lexy Hightower transfers to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lexy Hightower, a two-time Women’s Basketball Player of the Year in the Lone Star Conference with West Texas A&M, announced Saturday that she would transfer to Texas Tech.

Hightower is a West Texas native, having gone to Amarillo High School, and will now finish her college career with the Lady Raiders after playing four seasons with the Lady Buffaloes.

Thank you WT! Best time and journey I’ve have ever had! Time to try something a little different!! #wreckem pic.twitter.com/Y0sa5iAaeG — LexyH4 (@LexyBlair4) April 3, 2021

Hightower had some duels with Lubbock Christian University while she played for West Texas A&M. She scored 14 points in their first 2021 meeting and 20 points in their second. The Lady Chaps won both games.

For the 2020-21 season, she averaged 17.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game and won her second LSC Player of the Year award. She previously won the award in the 2018-19 season, when she averaged 16.2 points per game. She missed the 2019-20 season with an injury.

SMU transfer Rhyle McKinney will join Hightower on the Lady Raiders. She announced her commitment to the team on the same day as Hightower.

In Krista Gerlich’s first season as the Lady Raiders’ head coach, the team went 10-15 overall and 5-13 in Big 12 play.