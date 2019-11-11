UIL football playoff schedule

Breaking News
LUBBOCK, Texas — The schedule for the first round of the Texas high school football playoffs is out. Here are the matchups, game times and locations of all games in the Lubbock area.

Thursday 11-14

Seminole vs. Fabens
7p @ Alpine

Post vs. Sanford-Fritch
7:30p @ Hornet Stadium – Tulia

Denver City vs. River Road
7p @ Lowrey

New Deal vs. Highland Park
7:30p @ Wildcat Stadium – Dimmitt

Shallowater vs. Kermit
7p @ Cooper

Smyer vs. Vega
7p @ Bulldog Stadium – Plainview

Abernathy vs. Reagan Co.
7p @ Big Spring

New Home vs. Stratford
4p @ Kimbrough

Idalou vs. Crane
7p @ Mustang Bowl – Andrews

Morton vs. Borden County
7p @ Lamesa HS

Jayton vs. Woodson
6:30p @ Knox City

Friday 11-15

Panhandle vs. Sundown
4p @ Kimbrough

Pecos vs. Levelland
7p @ Grande Com. Stadium – Midland

White Deer vs. Petersburg
5p @ Turkey

WT High vs. Olton
7p @ River Road (Wildcat Stadium)

OD Wyatt @ Cooper
6p @ Cooper

Ralls vs. Clarendon
7p @ Tulia (Younger Field)

Motley Co. vs. Lefors
7p @ Silverton

Sudan vs. Iraan
7p @ Stanton (Buffalo Stadium)

Ropes vs. O’Donnell
7p @ Borden Co

Van Horn vs. Seagraves
7p @ Monahans (Estes Stadium)

Frenship @ Americas
7p @ Socorro Athletic Complex

Slaton vs. Brownfield
7:30p @ Tiger Stadium (Slaton)

Alpine vs. Roosevelt
7p @ Mustang Bowl – Andrews

Coronado @ EP Eastwood
7:30p @ Trooper Stadium

Whitharral vs. Southland
7:30p @ Wellman-Union (Wildcat Stadium)

Loop vs. Anton
7:30p @ Whiteface (Antelope Stadium)

Knox City vs. Spur
7:30p @ Guthrie (Jack Huey Field)

Estacado vs. Sweetwater
8p @ Lowrey

Tahoka vs. Gruver
8p @ Kimbrough

Saturday 11-16

Monterey @ EP Eastlake
1p @ Socorro Athletic Complex

