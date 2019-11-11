UIL football playoff schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — The schedule for the first round of the Texas high school football playoffs is out. Here are the matchups, game times and locations of all games in the Lubbock area.
Thursday 11-14
Seminole vs. Fabens
7p @ Alpine
Post vs. Sanford-Fritch
7:30p @ Hornet Stadium – Tulia
Denver City vs. River Road
7p @ Lowrey
New Deal vs. Highland Park
7:30p @ Wildcat Stadium – Dimmitt
Shallowater vs. Kermit
7p @ Cooper
Smyer vs. Vega
7p @ Bulldog Stadium – Plainview
Abernathy vs. Reagan Co.
7p @ Big Spring
New Home vs. Stratford
4p @ Kimbrough
Idalou vs. Crane
7p @ Mustang Bowl – Andrews
Morton vs. Borden County
7p @ Lamesa HS
Jayton vs. Woodson
6:30p @ Knox City
Friday 11-15
Panhandle vs. Sundown
4p @ Kimbrough
Pecos vs. Levelland
7p @ Grande Com. Stadium – Midland
White Deer vs. Petersburg
5p @ Turkey
WT High vs. Olton
7p @ River Road (Wildcat Stadium)
OD Wyatt @ Cooper
6p @ Cooper
Ralls vs. Clarendon
7p @ Tulia (Younger Field)
Motley Co. vs. Lefors
7p @ Silverton
Sudan vs. Iraan
7p @ Stanton (Buffalo Stadium)
Ropes vs. O’Donnell
7p @ Borden Co
Van Horn vs. Seagraves
7p @ Monahans (Estes Stadium)
Frenship @ Americas
7p @ Socorro Athletic Complex
Slaton vs. Brownfield
7:30p @ Tiger Stadium (Slaton)
Alpine vs. Roosevelt
7p @ Mustang Bowl – Andrews
Coronado @ EP Eastwood
7:30p @ Trooper Stadium
Whitharral vs. Southland
7:30p @ Wellman-Union (Wildcat Stadium)
Loop vs. Anton
7:30p @ Whiteface (Antelope Stadium)
Knox City vs. Spur
7:30p @ Guthrie (Jack Huey Field)
Estacado vs. Sweetwater
8p @ Lowrey
Tahoka vs. Gruver
8p @ Kimbrough
Saturday 11-16
Monterey @ EP Eastlake
1p @ Socorro Athletic Complex