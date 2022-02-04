LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas University Interscholastic League released its newest classifications Thursday, placing some local high schools in new divisions.

The new districts will be in place until February 2024, when the UIL realigns again.

Lubbock-Cooper will join a district with several other local high schools after being moved up from Class 5A Division II to 5A Division I.

The Pirates, who reached the state semifinals in football last season, will compete against Coronado and Monterey in their new district. Cooper’s football team beat both schools last season by scores of 28-7 and 28-21, respectively.

The other schools in the district are Abilene High, Amarillo High, Caprock and Tascosa.

Lubbock High moved out of that district and into Class 5A Division II. They now share a district with Abilene Cooper, Abilene Wylie, Palo Duro, Plainview and Wichita Falls Rider.

At the 4A level, Estacado moved up from Division II to Division 1. The Matadors’ new district will include Andrews, Big Spring, Brownwood and San Angelo Lakeview.

Shallowater will still compete at the 3A Division I level but was shifted over to a new district. The Mustangs’ new opponents will be Bushland, Dalhart, Muleshoe and River Road.

Littlefield moved down to 3A Division II, where it will play Abernathy, Coahoma, Idalou, Roosevelt and Stanton.

Lastly, Anton moved up from Class 1A Division II to Division I, where they will share a district with Kress, Lorenzo, Petersburg and Springlake-Earth.