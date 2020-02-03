UIL releases new 2020-2022 district alignments

TEXAS — The University Interscholastic League released its new district alignments for high schools all around Texas for 2020-2022.
You can look at the full lists on the UIL’s website HERE.
In Conference 5A Division 1, Lubbock High, Coronado and Monterey will have to play Amarillo and Tascosa, which were added to their District 2 after realignment. That district now consists of Amarillo, Caprock, Palo Duro, Tascosa, Lubbock High, Coronado and Monterey.
In Conference 4A Division 2, Estacado shares a district with Borger, Levelland, Perryton and Seminole. Dalhart is no longer in the district.
