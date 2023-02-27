AUSTIN, TX — The Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Monday to hand down punishment for Lorenzo High School’s Dion Mitchell and Stacy Godfrey involving recruiting student-athletes.

The committee voted 4-0 to suspend boys basketball coach Mitchell through the 2023-24 school year. He will also serve three years probation and a public reprimand.

Interim head coach Godfrey received two years of probation and a public reprimand.

The Lorenzo boys basketball team faces Grady in the Class 1A regional quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Lamesa.

Earlier this month, the executive committee placed the Lorenzo ISD athletic department on two years of probation.