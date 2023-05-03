LUBBOCK, Texas – Lady Raider head coach Krista Gerlich has landed another UTEP player from the transfer portal.

Elina Arike announced her commitment to Texas Tech on social media Wednesday.

Arike led the Miners with 11.9 points and 5.5 rebounds and earned Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year honors during her sophomore season.

Arike will join two former teammates on the Texas Tech roster. Jazion Jackson signed with the Lady Raiders this week after playing with Arike last season at UTEP, and Saga Ukkonen was a high school teammate with Arike in Finland.