ARLINGTON, Texas -- Josh Jung made it on the Texas Rangers' 55-man Summer Camp roster after being selected 8th overall in the 2019 MLB Draft. The former Red Raider played 44 minor league games last season, but this could be his only chance to show the organization what he has to offer with Major League Baseball officially cancelling the minor league season on Tuesday.

Jung knows his chances of making the official 40-man roster for the shortened 60 game season are low. To appear in an MLB game, he'd have to be on the 40-man. But just getting to be around seasoned professionals and elevated play for an extended amount of time could go a long way in speeding up his professional timeline.