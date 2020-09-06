WATCH: Lubbock-Cooper alum Isaiah Johnson scores TD in first game for North Texas

DENTON, Texas — It didn’t take Lubbock-Cooper alum Isaiah Johnson long to make an impact at North Texas.

The former Pirate took his first collegiate handoff 16 yards for a touchdown in UNT’s game against Houston Baptist Saturday night.

In 2019 he rushed for 1,322 yards and scored 23 touchdowns, helping Lubbock-Cooper reach the UIL Class 5A Division II semifinals.

Johnson committed to the Mean Green over offers from Texas State, Abilene Christian and others.

He was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 186 player from Texas in the 2020 class and the No. 88 running back in the nation.