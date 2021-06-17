Wayland Baptist introduces Jason Cooper as Flying Queens head coach

PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Thursday Wayland Baptist introduced Jason Cooper as the 14th head coach of the winningest basketball program in collegiate history, the Flying Queens.

Cooper played basketball at Wayland in 1997-1999 and joined the Flying Queens staff as a graduate assistant under his sister-in-law Johnna Pointer.

“The opportunity to come back to where I began as a student athlete and as a coach, It’s something that’s very important to me,” Cooper said. “To be here at Wayland where so much of my life’s journey and especially my basketball journey began, and to give kids the opportunity to have those experiences and lead this program, it’s almost indescribable.”

Cooper’s daughter Jenna is currently a Flying Queen. Following the 2019-2020 season, Jenna Cooper was named Sooner Athletic Conference Newcomer, and was named All-SAC First Team this year.

Jason Cooper pictured with his son Jonathan, wife Amanda, and daughter Jenna.

At his introductory press conference, Cooper said he has high expectations for the future of the program.

“Winning a National Championship is the goal,” Cooper said. “Hard work goes along with those expectations. This is carrying on the tradition, carrying this program to the next level. We’ve got a lot of National Championships here but it’s been awhile and it is time for us to get another one.”

Cooper takes over for Alesha Ellis who left the program two weeks ago to become the Head Women’s Basketball Coach at Angelo State University.