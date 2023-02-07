LUBBOCK, Texas – For the second straight week, the Sooner Athletic Conference recognized a member of Wayland Baptist baseball with a weekly award.

Sophomore first baseman Arturo Disla was named Player of the Week on Monday after a successful weekend at the plate for the Pioneers.

Disla posted a .692 batting average, going 9-for-13 with three home runs, 14 RBIs, four doubles, and a 1.692 slugging percentage in a four-game series sweep of New Mexico Highlands.

In the first week of the season, senior Ty Jackson was named SAC Pitcher of the Week.

Wayland Baptist (6-2) compete in the Cajun Collision in Sterlington, La., this week. The Pioneers face No. 12 MidAmerica Nazarene at 6 p.m. Thursday, Benedictine (Kan.) Friday, Clarke (Iowa), and Tabor (Kan.) Saturday.

(The Sooner Athletic Conference contributed to this report.)