Wayland Baptist’s J.J. Culver named SAC Player of Week

This is a press release from Wayland Baptist athletics

In the wake of scoring 100 points in a single game, Wayland Baptist’s J.J. Culver has been named Sooner Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Culver, a 6-foot-5 senior forward from Lubbock, became just the second player in NAIA history and only the fourth male collegian to score 100 points in a game when the No. 9 Pioneers defeated Southwestern Adventist, 124-60, in Hutcherson Center.

By halftime, Culver – who recorded Wayland’s first 42 points – had already scored 51, eclipsing the 63-year-old school record of 50 set by Roy Young against Sheppard Air Force Base during the 1955-56 season. Culver went on to score 49 more points in the second half.

Culver, last year’s Sooner Athletic Conference Player of the Year and an NAIA First-Team All-American, made 34 field goals, out of 62, and hit 12-of-33 3-pointers (both school records) along with 20-of-27 free throws. In playing 38 minutes, he also logged game-highs for rebounds with nine, steals with five, and blocks with two.

The 100 points came 13 points shy of the NAIA record set by Clarence “Bevo” Francis of Rio Grande (Ohio) in 1954.

Culver went into the game leading the NAIA with a 28.1 ppg average. After his century game, he is averaging 36.1 ppg.

Culver now has scored 1,534 points, placing him ninth on the Pioneers’ all-time scoring list topped by Kendall Webb with 2,074. The school record for most points in a season is 837 set by Anthony Mayfield in 1994-95.

