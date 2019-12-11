Wayland Baptist’s J.J. Culver scores 100 points Tuesday night

PLAINVIEW, Texas — J.J. Culver scored 100 points in Wayland Baptist’s win over Southern Adventist Tuesday. Yes, you read that right: 100.

JJ Culver scored 100! pic.twitter.com/FzxJURHEnO — WBU Basketball (@WBUBasketball) December 11, 2019

Culver is the brother of former Texas Tech basketball star and current Minnesota Timberwolf Jarrett Culver. He was averaging 28.1 points per game on the season before Tuesday’s outburst.

It took Culver 62 shots to reach the 100 points. He made 34 of those shots, including 12 of 33 3-pointers. Culver also made 20 free throws.

Culver helped the Pioneers top Southern Adventist 124-60. With the win, they improve to 124-60 on the season.