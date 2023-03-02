LUBBOCK, Texas – Postseason wrestling has become the norm for Wayland Baptist University’s Alex Peña.

The 133-pound junior makes his third straight appearance at the NAIA National Championships Friday in Park City, Kansas.

Before joining the Pioneers program, Peña was a three-time 5A state champion with Lubbock High School.

That success has carried over to his collegiate career. In 2022, Peña was named the Sooner Athletic Conference Wrestler of the Year and Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Peña enters Friday’s first round ranked 14th at 133 pounds after qualifying for nationals with a first place at the Sooner Athletic Conference/Mid-American Conference Men’s Wrestling Championships last month at Texas Wesleyan University.

Pena’s Wayland Baptist teammate, Johnathan Ortegon, also qualified for nationals at 125 pounds.

The NAIA National Championships feature a double elimination format, and the top eight wrestlers in each weight class earn NAIA All-American honors.

First-round matches get underway at 10 a.m. at Hartman Arena.