WBCA Places LCU No.2 in Preseason Rankings

LILBURN, Ga. (November 3, 2019) – The Women Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced their preseason top-25 rankings for the 2019-2020 season and defending NCAA Division II women’s basketball champion Lubbock Christian University is preseason picked No.2 in the poll conducted by division II association members.

LCU received No.2 ranking despite receiving 14 of the 23 first-place votes available. The ranking followed the D2SIDA’s announcement of their rankings, which had LCU as their preseason No.1 team. The WBCA NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll is another poll LCU has consistently debut in each season since being eligible. Their No.2 ranking marks LCU’s second consecutive season as a top-10 preseason favorite (they were preseason picked No.10 last season). Along with their consecutive top-10 debuts, LCU has claimed No.11 (2016-17) and No.18 (2015-16) in their prior appearances in the poll.



The WBCA and D2SIDA are the consistent organizations which conducts weekly top-25 polls for NCAA Division II women’s basketball. The Lady Chaparrals are closing a three-game exhibition schedule facing a trio of NCAA Division I programs. LCU fell 83-73 at Texas Monday night and 98-63 Wednesday at NCAA Division I national champion Baylor. Monday, they play at Mississippi State for their final preseason tilt. The 7 p.m. tip-off from Starkville, Miss. will be televised on the SEC+ digital network, which is part of the ESPN+ package of programing (ESPN+ subscription required). The game will also air over the Lubbock area radio airwaves on Oldies 97.7 FM, with online audio streaming links available on www.lcuchaps.com.

