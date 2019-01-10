Where Are They Now: Cayla Petree Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The Texas Tech Lady Raider teams of the early 2000s produced multiple WNBA Champions, Texas Tech legends and even a few head coaches. Our Ryan King shows us how former Lady Raider Cayla Petree uses her time at Tech and junior college to help her players reach their ultimate goals.