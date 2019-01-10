KLBK Sports

Where Are They Now: Cayla Petree

Where Are They Now: Cayla Petree

By:

Posted: Jan 10, 2019 01:56 PM CST

Updated: Jan 10, 2019 01:56 PM CST

Where Are They Now: Cayla Petree

The Texas Tech Lady Raider teams of the early 2000s produced multiple WNBA Champions, Texas Tech legends and even a few head coaches. Our Ryan King shows us how former Lady Raider Cayla Petree uses her time at Tech and junior college to help her players reach their ultimate goals.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected