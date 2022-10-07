LUBBOCK, Texas – Ashleigh Williams became the first Red Raider with a multi-goal match this season to help Texas Tech to a 3-0 win over Iowa State Thursdsay at the Jhon Walker Soccer Complex.

Williams’ first goal came in the 26th minute and the sophomore would complete the brace in the 61st minute to put the Red Raiders in front 2-0.

Two minutes later, Macy Schultz would extend the lead with the goal on a penalty kick.

Madison Whited recorded the 23rd shutout of her career, putting her 2.5 clean sheets away from second on Texas Tech’s all-time list.

The Red Raiders (6-3-5, 2-1-1 Big 12) have Sunday off before continuing conference play againast Kansas State at 7 p.m. Thursday in Manhattan.