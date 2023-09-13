LUBBOCK, Tex.- Frenship quarterback Hudson Hutcheson may have been destined to be the starting quarterback for the Tigers.

Years ago, his father also suited up as QB1 for Frenship.

“It’s pretty cool, but he kind of just lets me do me and make my own decisions,” said Hutcheson, about his Frenship lineage.

The senior quarterback has been selected as this week’s athlete of the week because of his 563-yard, five touchdown performance in his teams’ four-overtime win over Monterey in Week 3.

Along with this performance, Hutcheson broke the school record for career completions, surpassing former Tiger and former MLB pitcher Tyler Lyons in that category.

“Just knowing who we play and making sure I get my film in and know what the game plan is, just doing whatever I gotta do to win,” said Hutcheson.

“Hud doesn’t surprise me anymore. I know how he’s going to go out and number one prepare, and then take that preparation and perform. I think that’s really what makes him special is his willingness to prepare and he’s really up the ante this year,” said Frenship head coach Jay Northcutt.

Along with this honor from KLBK, Hutcheson is one of ten players in the state of Texas to be nominated by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football to be the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week.