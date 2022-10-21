Abernathy – 24
Littlefield – 0
–
Borger – 21
Levelland – 28
–
Plains – 0
New Home – 50
–
Crosbyton – 0
Sudan – 42
–
Ropes – 20
Seagraves – 21
–
Hale Center – 14
Bovina – 32
–
Smyer – 24
Morton – 12
–
Idalou – 38
Roosevelt – 14
–
Shallowater – 43
Bushland – 28
–
Brownfield – 34
Kermit – 0
–
Borden County – 47
Sands – 0
–
Kress – 45
Lorenzo – 0
–
Springlake Earth – 61
Petersburg – 16
–
Cotton Center – 36
Lazbuddie – 26
–
Happy – 40
Nazareth – 6
–
O’Donnell – 69
Meadow – 30
–
Jayton – 59
Motley County – 50
–
Whitharral – 71
Panhandle Christian – 12
–
Grace Prep – 33
Trinity Christian – 42
–
First Baptist – 13
Lubbock Christian – 57