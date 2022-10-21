Abernathy –  24

Littlefield – 0

– 

Borger – 21

Levelland – 28

– 

Plains – 0

New Home – 50

– 

Crosbyton – 0

Sudan – 42

Ropes – 20

Seagraves – 21

Hale Center – 14

Bovina – 32

Smyer – 24

Morton – 12

Idalou – 38

Roosevelt – 14

– 

Shallowater – 43

Bushland – 28

– 

Brownfield – 34

Kermit – 0

– 

Borden County – 47

Sands – 0

Kress – 45

Lorenzo – 0

Springlake Earth – 61

Petersburg – 16

Cotton Center – 36

Lazbuddie – 26

Happy – 40

Nazareth – 6

O’Donnell – 69

Meadow – 30

Jayton – 59

Motley County – 50

Whitharral – 71

Panhandle Christian – 12

Grace Prep – 33

Trinity Christian – 42

– 

First Baptist – 13

Lubbock Christian – 57