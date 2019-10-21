Kliff Kingsbury’s Cardinals improve to .500 with win over Giants

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK — Kliff Kingsbury’s NFL record improved to .500 with the Arizona Cardinals’ win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

The former Texas Tech head coach and quarterback is now 3-3-1 in his first NFL season. The victory was Arizona’s third straight, having beaten the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals in the previous two weeks.

Arizona leaned on running back Chase Edmonds, as the second year player poured in 126 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

Kingsbury’s bunch will get tested in the immediate future. The Cardinals’ next two games are against the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers, two of the NFC’s top teams.