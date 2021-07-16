Klondike Cougars 2021 Football Schedule

Klondike, Texas — The Klondike Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Cougars open the season against Sanderson in Rankin on Thursday August 26. October 1 the Cougars travel to Whitharral. Late Homecoming on October 29 when Wilson comes to town and Klondike hosts Sands on November 5 for Senior Night.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/26: vs. Sanderson (@ Rankin)
9/3: vs. Midland TLCA
9/10: @ Grady
9/17: @ Meadow
9/24: vs. Buena Vista
10/1: @ Whitharral
10/9: vs. Fort Davis (@ Wink)
10/15: BYE WEEK
10/22: @ Loop
10/29: vs. Wilson (Homecoming)
11/4: vs. Sands (Senior Night)

