Klondike Cougars 2021 Football Schedule

Klondike, Texas — The Klondike Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Cougars open the season against Sanderson in Rankin on Thursday August 26. October 1 the Cougars travel to Whitharral. Late Homecoming on October 29 when Wilson comes to town and Klondike hosts Sands on November 5 for Senior Night.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/26: vs. Sanderson (@ Rankin)

9/3: vs. Midland TLCA

9/10: @ Grady

9/17: @ Meadow

9/24: vs. Buena Vista

10/1: @ Whitharral

10/9: vs. Fort Davis (@ Wink)

10/15: BYE WEEK

10/22: @ Loop

10/29: vs. Wilson (Homecoming)

11/4: vs. Sands (Senior Night)