Lady Chap Home Win Streak at 77 as LCU Beats A&M International 71-36

LUBBOCK, Texas (February 20, 2020) – No.8 Lubbock Christian University opened the contest on a 17-0 run, with Emma Middleton scoring 10 of her game-high 16 points in the run, and the Lady Chaparrals never looked back in a 71-36 Lone Star Conference victory over Texas A&M International Thursday night inside Rip Griffin Center. The home victories extended LCU’s home wins streak to 77 games, and they claimed their 65th consecutive conference home win.



While TAMIU missed their first six field goal attempts over the game’s opening seven minutes, LCU was 8-of-13 from the field (it included a 7-of-9 stretch) and with a 17-0 lead. Maddi Chitsey netted the opening four points before Middleton knocked down four straight inside-buckets for eight straight points. LCU had eight field goals in the 17-0 stretch, with a three-pointer from Ashton Duncan marking the only long-distance field goal of the mix. TAMIU was 1-of-9 from the field in the quarter.



LCU took a 22-7 lead into the second quarter and went into the quarter with offensive momentum. The Lady Chaps, closing the first quarter successful on their final two field goal attempts, made their opening six field goal attempts of the second quarter (combined for eight consecutively made field goals). There were five three-point field goals in the span, with three made by Caitlyn Cunyus. She had a trio in succession, with one followed by Laynee Burr to create a 12-0 run for a 38-12 lead halfway through the second quarter.



The Lady Chaps offense went stagnant the remainder of the second quarter. They did not have a field goal the final 5:01 of the first half. TAMIU closed the half on an 8-0 run to place LCU’s halftime lead at 38-20. Despite missing their final five shot attempts of the half, LCU had a 55.2% (16/29) shooting mark in the first half.



Middleton opened the second half with a pair of layups and had the first four points of a 16-0 LCU run. Allie Schulte had seven points during the run, as they had a stretch during the run in which they were 8-of-9 from the field.



LCU went the final 4:09 of the third quarter without a field goal and went a 15-shot stretch in which they were 2-of-15 from the field. The dry spell did not play a factor, as free-throws by Savannah Sumrall placed LCU’s lead at the game’s largest at 38 (67-29 with 6:04 remaining).



The Lady Chaps were 50.9% (29/57) from the field, marking the fifth time they have finished over 50% shooting over their last six games. Middleton was 8-of-11 from the field in her 16-point performance. She was joined in double figures by Caitlyn Cunyus and Allie Schulte, who each had 12 points. Schulte, posting 10 points in the second half, finished the game with a plus/minus of +42 and was one of three Lady Chaps with at least a +40 in the game (Chitsey and Duncan). Chitsey recorded nine rebounds, with four on the offensive end, helping LCU to nine offensive rebounds (as a team) and an 11-2 scoring advantage in second-chance-scoring (third straight game with at least 10 points in second chance scoring). Duncan posted a career-high with a game-high six assists. LCU’s sixth consecutive win places them 22-3 overall on the season and 16-3 in the LSC.



The Dustdevils, held to 25.5% shooting (the lowest by an LCU opponent this season), dropped to 9-16 on the season and 6-13 in conference play. Clara Fernandez led TAMIU with 10 points. She was 4-of-5 from the field, while the rest of the team was a combined 9-of-46 (19.6%).



TURNING POINT

Caitlyn Cunyus was 4-of-4 from the field in the game and all were from long distance. She made three consecutive three-pointers over a stretch of 71 seconds early in the second quarter. Her field goals were the first three field goals of a stretch of four straight field goals in a 12-0 run (all from long range) in the second quarter. The four field goals (Laynee Burr had the final one) were over a span of 2:45 and put LCU up 38-12 midway through the quarter.



INSIDE THE NUMBERS

LCU posted a season-high 13 steals in the game. Madelyn Turner (three) and Brylee Winfrey (two) each posted new career highs in steals, while Ashton Duncan (two) and Whitney Cox (one) matched career highs in the category. Eight different Lady Chaps contributed at least one steal in the game.



WHAT’S NEXT

The Lady Chaps will honor their two seniors (Maddi Chtisey and Caitlyn Cunyus) Saturday with their final regular season home game, hosting Texas A&M – Kingsville at 1 p.m. inside Rip Griffin Center.