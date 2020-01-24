Lady Chaps Back on Track with 70-48 Over St. Mary’s

Courtesy: Lubbock Christian University Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas (January 23, 2020) – No.9 Lubbock Christian University returned to winning form behind 11 three-pointers and four players in double-figures in points, as they shook off a two-game win streak and ended St. Mary’s five-game win streak with a 70-48 Lone Star Conference non-divisional win inside Rip Griffin Center, where the Lady Chaps also extended the longest active win streak in NCAA women’s basketball to 72 games.



The scoring in each quarter took a while to get going (neither team produced one point in the opening minute of any quarter), and in the first quarter, the Lady Chaps and Rattlers combined to miss their first 10 shot attempts before Ashton Duncan knocked down a three-pointer for LCU on their seventh shot attempt of the game (game was scoreless for the first 3:07). Once the lid was lifted, LCU closed the quarter going 9-of-11 (81.8%) from the field. Included in the surge was six consecutive field goal attempts and seven three-pointers. LCU was 7-of-10 (70%) from three-point range in the quarter and 9-of-17 (52.9%) overall from the field. Channing Cunyus had eight straight points to fuel a 13-0 run, which was part of a 22-4 scoring outburst to give LCU a 25-7 lead at the close of the quarter. LCU’s defense was also on display, as they held StMU to 21.4% (3-of-14) shooting in the quarter.



While Cunyus had her scoring moment in the first quarter, it was Maddi Chitsey on a scoring rage in the second quarter. Chitsey had eight points in the quarter and they were LCU’s final eight points of the half to help provide LCU a 37-18 lead. LCU was 8-of-16 (50%) from long range in the half, cooling off from the hot start by going 1-of-6 in the quarter beyond the arc. The two teams combined for nine offensive rebounds (five by StMU) but neither team had any second-chance-points.



Rattlers leading scorer on the season, Soteria Banks, was held scoreless in the first half, but hit a three-pointer to spur a 5-0 run to start the second half. With 5:02 remaining in the quarter, the Rattlers cut the LCU lead to 43-29. Madelyn Turner was LCU’s offensive sparkplug in the third quarter and she had eight points in the quarter and helped LCU to a 9-0 run to put their lead at 52-29 two minutes later. Laynee Burr closed out the quarter with a three-point play to give the Lady Chaps a 58-37 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.



Allie Schulte had the fourth quarter spotlight for LCU, as she single-handedly had a 7-0 run to extend LCU’s lead to 66-40 with 6:25 remaining (largest lead of the game). Reserves filled the gaps the rest of the way, as not one Lady Chap played less than three minutes.



LCU finished the game 11-of-29 (37.9%) from long distance, with the 29 attempts serving as a season high. Seven different Lady Chaps had at least one three-pointer, with Turner connecting on 3-of-5. Turner finished with 11 points and was one of four Lady Chaps to finish in double figures in points. Chitsey led all scorers with 17 points and was followed by Schulte (15 points) and Cunyus (10 points). Cunyus also posted a career-high two blocks.



The Lady Chaps committed two turnovers in the second half and finished with a season-low seven in the contest. The seven turnovers were their lowest since producing seven at Texas A&M International on Jan. 10, 2019, and their lowest total at home since they had six on Feb. 2, 2017 (also against TAMIU).



StMU fell to 8-8 overall (7-5 in conference) and had their five-game win streak snapped. They were 19-of-55 (34.5%) from the field and were led in scoring by Banks, who finished with 11 points (all in the second half). The Rattlers showed balance, as 10 different players had at least one field goal.



LCU’s win was their seventh straight win over St. Mary’s and they are 7-0 all-time at home against the Rattlers. The Lady Chaps also extended their streak of consecutive conference home wins to 61. LCU is now 15-2 overall and 9-2 in conference play.



