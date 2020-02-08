Lady Chaps Open College Invitational With A Pair of Wins

The first games on the new turf at Plains Capital Park sure were a boon for the LCU Softball team as they win their first two games of the Lubbock Sports College Invitational tournament. In game one the Lady Chaps didn’t have to go past five innings as they run-ruled Colorado, Colorado Springs 10-0. Taylor Franco pitched all five innings of shutout ball to capture her third win of the young season drop her ERA to .38. Sophomore lead-off hitter Savannah Wysocki went two for two and Angela Johnson brought the big bat as she brought in three RBI including a two run shot in the second inning. Annika Schwartzenberg and Brooke Makemson also went deep for LCU.
In Game two Wysocki continued her production in the leadoff spot, going two for three with two RBI. The big hit for LCU came in the bottom of the fifth with the Lady Chaps holding a 2-1 lead. Skyler Herrera took a Tia Kohl pitch deep with two on to break open the game with LCU capturing a 7-1 win. Jordan Wehr picked up her first win of the season going seven innings. LCU is now 5-0 on the season and will play Oklahoma Baptist at 2:30 and Nebraska Kearney at 4:45 on Saturday.