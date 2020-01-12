Lady Chaps Stay Perfect with 69-52 win over Angelo State

The LCU Lady Chaps remain undefeated on the season after topping Angelo State at home 69-52. Three Lady Chaps finished in double figures led by Allie Schulte’s 15 points, 12 of those coming in the second half. Maddi Chitsey finished with 13 points and Emma Middleton chipped in 12 points in the win. Sawyer Lloyd had 21 points and De’Anira Moore 17 points for the Belles in the loss. The Lady Chaps are now 14-0 and 8-0 in the Lone Star Conference. LCU returns to action on Thursday on the road in Portales, New Mexico against Eastern New Mexico.