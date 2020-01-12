Lady Chaps Stay Perfect with 69-52 win over Angelo State

SAN DIEGO (AP) — With Viejas Arena rocking like it did during Kawhi Leonard's short stay at San Diego State, KJ Feagin and the No. 7 Aztecs knocked out Boise State in the opening minutes.

Feagin made three 3-pointers in the first seven minutes and Malachi Flynn added two, helping the Aztecs race to a 14-point lead. They never let up, beating the Broncos 83-65 on Saturday night to remain undefeated and continue chasing school history.