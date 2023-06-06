LUBBOCK, Texas – Katie Ferrell’s playing career is over, but the former Lady Raiders won’t stray far from the game.

Lubbock ISD confirmed Tuesday that Ferrell accepted an assistant girls’ basketball coaching position with Lubbock High School.

Ferrell spent one season at Texas Tech, where she started 26 of the 27 games she played and averaged five points, five rebounds, and three assists a game.

Coaching was the natural progression for Ferrell, who was invited to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s ‘So You Want to Be a Coach’ program before coming to Texas Tech.

“Definitely get into coaching and give back to you know, my biggest influences were my coaches,” Ferrell said during an August interview. “So giving that back to the youth is my main thing.”

Ferrell came to Lubbock to reunite with Krista Gerlich, who coached her at UT-Arlington before becoming the Lady Raiders head coach.

“Her IQ is so high,” Gerlich said during an August 2022 interview. “She’s the ultimate competitor. She will be so great at teaching the game, and just teaching kids how to compete and fight for what they want. She’ll be fantastic at it.”